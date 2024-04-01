Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.96 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of MSA Safety at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $193.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $195.48.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

