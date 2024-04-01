Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.91 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 254.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $85.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

