Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 32,496 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Onsemi by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 2.7 %

Onsemi stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.