Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 222 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Autodesk stock opened at $260.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

