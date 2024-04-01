Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 47,962 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 356,365 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

