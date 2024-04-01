Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 53,908 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of American Woodmark worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $101.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.