AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

