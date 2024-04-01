Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 38.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 194.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 174,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $50.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
