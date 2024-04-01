Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.80 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% during the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.