Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells C$38,742.90 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 5,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$38,742.90.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.12. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.46). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2624434 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

