AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

AZO opened at $3,151.65 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,929.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,707.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,080.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.