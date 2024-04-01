AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $197.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $185.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

