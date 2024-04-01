AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,565,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVB opened at $185.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.03.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

