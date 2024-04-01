Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,226 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.