Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Axonics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,836 shares of company stock worth $5,563,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Axonics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Articles

