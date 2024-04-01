Banc of California’s (BANC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $209,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after buying an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

