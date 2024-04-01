BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.52% of BancFirst worth $186,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $88.03 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,678,510. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.