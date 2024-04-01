Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

