Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.