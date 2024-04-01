Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $45.46 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

