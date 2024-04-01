Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 68 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE LLY opened at $777.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $737.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

