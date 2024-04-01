Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,069.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.