Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,069.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

