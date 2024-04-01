Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.15 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

