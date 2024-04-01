Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $218,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $230.90 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.05.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

