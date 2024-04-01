Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

