Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 3,733 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

