Bensler LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $56.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

