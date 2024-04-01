Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.11

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 31.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

