Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

