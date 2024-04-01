Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.49 and its 200 day moving average is $259.10. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

