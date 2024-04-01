BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stake Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.29% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $354,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,125,000.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CLOA opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.