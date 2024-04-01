BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,144,048 shares in the company, valued at $60,082,480.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,794 shares of company stock valued at $873,693.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $11.82 on Monday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

