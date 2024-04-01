BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $1,499,055.22 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $1,499,055.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,857,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 152,676 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $1,218,354.48.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $797,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

