BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
MQT opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.