BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 132.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 170,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,761 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

