Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $83.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Trading Up 1.7 %

SQ opened at $84.58 on Friday. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts predict that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.