Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 653.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

AMR opened at $331.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,162,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

