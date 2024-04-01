Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTW opened at $275.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.49 and its 200 day moving average is $243.88. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.