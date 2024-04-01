Blue Trust Inc. Buys 75 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 376.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $195.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $123.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.