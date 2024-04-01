Blue Trust Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

