Blue Trust Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

