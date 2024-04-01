Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

