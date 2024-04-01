Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 8,330 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 492.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 269,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 614,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

