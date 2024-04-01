Blue Trust Inc. Sells 708 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

AZN stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.