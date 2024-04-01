Blue Trust Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock opened at $190.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $191.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

