Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,627.88 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,586.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,323.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

