Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 985,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,352 shares of company stock worth $1,887,143 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brady by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Brady by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

