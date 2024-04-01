Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $445.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.63.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.