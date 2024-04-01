Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $481.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average of $430.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.