Brokerages Set ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Target Price at C$66.14

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATS. Cormark cut their price objective on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$45.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.65. ATS has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.02. ATS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$752.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$727.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.5071507 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.