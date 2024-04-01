Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$319.85

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$319.85.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

BYD stock opened at C$286.40 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$208.75 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$302.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$272.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

